MiX Telematics Limited (NYSE:MIXT) Short Interest Update

MiX Telematics Limited (NYSE:MIXT – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 26,900 shares, a drop of 9.1% from the November 30th total of 29,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 33,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com lowered MiX Telematics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 30th. Raymond James decreased their price target on MiX Telematics from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 28th.

MiX Telematics Price Performance

MiX Telematics stock traded up $0.59 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $7.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 57,104 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,058. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $7.71 and its 200 day moving average is $7.87. The company has a market cap of $183.15 million, a PE ratio of 44.35 and a beta of 0.83. MiX Telematics has a 52-week low of $6.75 and a 52-week high of $12.77.

Insider Activity at MiX Telematics

MiX Telematics ( NYSE:MIXT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The technology company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $35.26 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.94 million. MiX Telematics had a return on equity of 5.58% and a net margin of 2.52%. As a group, analysts forecast that MiX Telematics will post 0.33 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Robin A. Frew sold 600,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.30, for a total transaction of $180,060.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 22,659,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,797,881.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, insider Robin A. Frew sold 160,675 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.30, for a total transaction of $48,202.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 23,259,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,977,941.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Robin A. Frew sold 600,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.30, for a total value of $180,060.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 22,659,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,797,881.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 872,745 shares of company stock valued at $260,885 over the last 90 days. 27.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On MiX Telematics

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MIXT. Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. lifted its stake in MiX Telematics by 130.0% in the 2nd quarter. Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. now owns 74,947 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $610,000 after acquiring an additional 324,568 shares in the last quarter. Harber Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of MiX Telematics by 77.0% during the 1st quarter. Harber Asset Management LLC now owns 382,424 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,287,000 after purchasing an additional 166,340 shares in the last quarter. Kopion Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of MiX Telematics by 17.3% during the 3rd quarter. Kopion Asset Management LLC now owns 657,979 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,001,000 after purchasing an additional 97,155 shares in the last quarter. Edenbrook Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of MiX Telematics by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Edenbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,264,086 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,607,000 after purchasing an additional 53,524 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN raised its stake in shares of MiX Telematics by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 2,412,390 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,043,000 after purchasing an additional 24,399 shares in the last quarter. 34.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MiX Telematics Company Profile

MiX Telematics Limited provides fleet and mobile asset management solutions through software-as-a-service (Saas) delivery model. The company offers MiX Fleet Manager, a web-based application, which provides commercial fleet management solution that gives user live and historical views of driver and vehicle performance information, including vehicle tracking and status information, as well as alerts and notifications; MiX Asset Manager, a portfolio of asset tracking products comprising generators, light towers, storage tanks, and pumps; and Matrix, a mobile asset management solutions that offers real-time and historical vehicle tracking and positioning, unauthorized vehicle use alerts, panic emergency response, crash alerts, driver behavior alerts, fuel tax logbooks, and vehicle maintenance notifications for entry-level fleets and consumers.

Featured Stories

