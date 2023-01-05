Money Concepts Capital Corp Buys 67,457 Shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ)

Money Concepts Capital Corp lifted its stake in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ – Get Rating) by 12.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 590,884 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 67,457 shares during the period. Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF makes up about 1.4% of Money Concepts Capital Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Money Concepts Capital Corp’s holdings in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF were worth $24,238,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in COWZ. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF in the second quarter valued at $232,000. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 8,094.7% in the second quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 248,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,705,000 after purchasing an additional 245,512 shares during the period. abrdn plc bought a new position in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF in the second quarter valued at about $7,619,000. WBI Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 46.2% in the second quarter. WBI Investments Inc. now owns 12,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $537,000 after purchasing an additional 4,022 shares during the period. Finally, Resource Planning Group bought a new position in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF in the second quarter valued at about $743,000.

Shares of COWZ traded up $0.60 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $46.20. The company had a trading volume of 1,450,175 shares. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $47.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.63.

