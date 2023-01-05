Money Concepts Capital Corp Grows Stock Position in iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV)

Money Concepts Capital Corp boosted its stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV – Get Rating) by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 272,601 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 10,151 shares during the period. Money Concepts Capital Corp’s holdings in iShares Silver Trust were worth $4,771,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group purchased a new stake in iShares Silver Trust during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in iShares Silver Trust during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. CX Institutional purchased a new stake in iShares Silver Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Silver Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Silver Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000.

Get iShares Silver Trust alerts:

iShares Silver Trust Stock Performance

SLV stock traded down $0.53 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $21.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 550,942 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,667,215. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.78. iShares Silver Trust has a 1 year low of $16.19 and a 1 year high of $24.90.

iShares Silver Trust Company Profile

iShares Silver Trust (the Trust) owns silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The Trust’s each share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in its net assets. The assets of the Trust consist of silver held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SLV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Silver Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Silver Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.