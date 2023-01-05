Money Concepts Capital Corp Has $18.69 Million Stake in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Money Concepts Capital Corp raised its position in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) by 770.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 340,775 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 301,621 shares during the quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $18,685,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of Mondelez International in the first quarter valued at about $100,000. United Bank increased its position in shares of Mondelez International by 4.6% in the first quarter. United Bank now owns 27,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,695,000 after acquiring an additional 1,189 shares during the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Mondelez International by 5.8% in the first quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 14,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $881,000 after acquiring an additional 768 shares during the last quarter. Boston Financial Mangement LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mondelez International in the first quarter valued at about $375,000. Finally, Prudential PLC increased its position in shares of Mondelez International by 99.7% in the first quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 59,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,762,000 after acquiring an additional 29,915 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.91% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Mondelez International

In other Mondelez International news, EVP Maurizio Brusadelli sold 22,388 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.55, for a total transaction of $1,512,309.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 179,588 shares in the company, valued at $12,131,169.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Mondelez International Price Performance

A number of analysts recently issued reports on MDLZ shares. Cowen began coverage on Mondelez International in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $71.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet raised Mondelez International from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research report on Monday, December 12th. StockNews.com downgraded Mondelez International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Cowen lowered their price target on Mondelez International to $69.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price target on Mondelez International from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Mondelez International has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $71.94.

Shares of MDLZ stock traded down $0.45 during trading on Thursday, hitting $66.28. The company had a trading volume of 67,189 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,597,003. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $90.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.67. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $65.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $62.71. Mondelez International, Inc. has a one year low of $54.72 and a one year high of $69.47.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $7.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.48 billion. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 14.85% and a net margin of 10.30%. Equities analysts expect that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mondelez International Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be given a dividend of $0.385 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.32%. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 68.44%.

About Mondelez International

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

See Also

