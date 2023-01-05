Money Concepts Capital Corp Has $27.79 Million Stock Holdings in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Money Concepts Capital Corp raised its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) by 559.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 85,929 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 72,896 shares during the period. Eli Lilly and comprises 1.6% of Money Concepts Capital Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Money Concepts Capital Corp’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $27,785,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in LLY. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and in the 1st quarter worth $107,000. Roundview Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 2,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $589,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 272,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,071,000 after acquiring an additional 3,125 shares in the last quarter. Boston Financial Mangement LLC raised its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Boston Financial Mangement LLC now owns 6,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,767,000 after acquiring an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 47,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,619,000 after acquiring an additional 987 shares in the last quarter. 82.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Eli Lilly and alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 49,089 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $372.88, for a total value of $18,304,306.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 102,948,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,387,552,272.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 49,089 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $372.88, for a total value of $18,304,306.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 102,948,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,387,552,272.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Acquisition Corp Kearny purchased 29,992,668 shares of Eli Lilly and stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $12.50 per share, with a total value of $374,908,350.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,250. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 369,491 shares of company stock valued at $128,245,806. 0.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Eli Lilly and Stock Performance

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Eli Lilly and in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. UBS Group dropped their target price on Eli Lilly and from $428.00 to $420.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Barclays boosted their target price on Eli Lilly and from $395.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Eli Lilly and from $400.00 to $421.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Eli Lilly and from $281.00 to $313.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Eli Lilly and currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $379.45.

Shares of LLY traded down $6.61 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $356.49. The company had a trading volume of 31,335 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,314,991. Eli Lilly and Company has a 52-week low of $231.87 and a 52-week high of $375.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $338.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.52, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.36. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $363.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $334.89.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by $0.01. Eli Lilly and had a return on equity of 80.80% and a net margin of 20.63%. The firm had revenue of $6.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.91 billion. On average, analysts expect that Eli Lilly and Company will post 7.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Eli Lilly and Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be paid a $1.13 dividend. This is an increase from Eli Lilly and’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.98. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 14th. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.27%. Eli Lilly and’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.86%.

About Eli Lilly and

(Get Rating)

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Eli Lilly and Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eli Lilly and and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.