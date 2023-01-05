Money Concepts Capital Corp Has $27.79 Million Stock Holdings in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Posted by on Jan 5th, 2023

Money Concepts Capital Corp raised its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLYGet Rating) by 559.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 85,929 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 72,896 shares during the period. Eli Lilly and comprises 1.6% of Money Concepts Capital Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Money Concepts Capital Corp’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $27,785,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in LLY. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and in the 1st quarter worth $107,000. Roundview Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 2,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $589,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 272,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,071,000 after acquiring an additional 3,125 shares in the last quarter. Boston Financial Mangement LLC raised its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Boston Financial Mangement LLC now owns 6,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,767,000 after acquiring an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 47,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,619,000 after acquiring an additional 987 shares in the last quarter. 82.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 49,089 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $372.88, for a total value of $18,304,306.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 102,948,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,387,552,272.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 49,089 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $372.88, for a total value of $18,304,306.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 102,948,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,387,552,272.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Acquisition Corp Kearny purchased 29,992,668 shares of Eli Lilly and stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $12.50 per share, with a total value of $374,908,350.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,250. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 369,491 shares of company stock valued at $128,245,806. 0.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Eli Lilly and in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. UBS Group dropped their target price on Eli Lilly and from $428.00 to $420.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Barclays boosted their target price on Eli Lilly and from $395.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Eli Lilly and from $400.00 to $421.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Eli Lilly and from $281.00 to $313.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Eli Lilly and currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $379.45.

Eli Lilly and Stock Performance

Shares of LLY traded down $6.61 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $356.49. The company had a trading volume of 31,335 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,314,991. Eli Lilly and Company has a 52-week low of $231.87 and a 52-week high of $375.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $338.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.52, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.36. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $363.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $334.89.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLYGet Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by $0.01. Eli Lilly and had a return on equity of 80.80% and a net margin of 20.63%. The firm had revenue of $6.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.91 billion. On average, analysts expect that Eli Lilly and Company will post 7.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Eli Lilly and Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be paid a $1.13 dividend. This is an increase from Eli Lilly and’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.98. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 14th. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.27%. Eli Lilly and’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.86%.

About Eli Lilly and

(Get Rating)

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLYGet Rating).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY)

Receive News & Ratings for Eli Lilly and Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eli Lilly and and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.