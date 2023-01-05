Money Concepts Capital Corp Has $4.24 Million Position in Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX)

Money Concepts Capital Corp reduced its stake in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX – Get Rating) by 12.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 356,935 shares of the company’s stock after selling 52,137 shares during the period. Money Concepts Capital Corp owned 0.08% of Invesco Preferred ETF worth $4,240,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PGX. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $22,149,000. Joule Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $8,253,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 194.2% during the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 954,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,773,000 after acquiring an additional 629,721 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 27.5% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,630,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,245,000 after acquiring an additional 567,334 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AJ Wealth Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 381.5% during the 1st quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 674,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,148,000 after acquiring an additional 534,110 shares in the last quarter.
Invesco Preferred ETF Trading Down 0.1 %
Shares of Invesco Preferred ETF stock traded down $0.01 on Thursday, hitting $11.59. 108,577 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,498,295. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $11.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.07. Invesco Preferred ETF has a 12-month low of $11.01 and a 12-month high of $14.86.
About Invesco Preferred ETF
The PowerShares Preferred Portfolio (Fund) is based on The BofA Merrill Lynch Core Fixed Rate Preferred Securities Index (Index). The Fund normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that comprise the Index. The Index is designed to replicate the total return of a diversified group of investment-grade preferred securities.
