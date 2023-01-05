Money Concepts Capital Corp Raises Stock Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF (NYSEARCA:SPGP)

Money Concepts Capital Corp grew its stake in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF (NYSEARCA:SPGP – Get Rating) by 160.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 45,283 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,926 shares during the quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF were worth $3,389,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC increased its stake in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF by 1.9% in the third quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 10,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $767,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA increased its stake in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF by 33.3% in the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF in the second quarter valued at $29,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF in the third quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. increased its stake in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF by 229.7% in the second quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF Stock Performance

Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF stock traded down $0.91 during trading on Thursday, hitting $82.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,026 shares, compared to its average volume of 315,317. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $84.07 and its 200 day moving average is $82.59. Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF has a 1-year low of $73.71 and a 1-year high of $96.95.

