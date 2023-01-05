Money Concepts Capital Corp Sells 1,073 Shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Money Concepts Capital Corp lessened its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 73,067 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,073 shares during the quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $7,665,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of TIP. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 316.1% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,129,432 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $514,403,000 after purchasing an additional 6,040,033 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 42.9% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,824,198 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,460,804,000 after acquiring an additional 3,848,231 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 25.5% during the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 5,810,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $661,817,000 after acquiring an additional 1,180,000 shares during the period. Magnolia Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 8,421.5% during the first quarter. Magnolia Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,075,752 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $135,282,000 after acquiring an additional 1,063,128 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 26.6% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,764,537 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $542,728,000 after acquiring an additional 1,001,870 shares during the period.

Get iShares TIPS Bond ETF alerts:

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Stock Performance

iShares TIPS Bond ETF stock traded down $0.43 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $106.46. 24,599 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,494,068. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $107.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $110.27. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a one year low of $104.63 and a one year high of $129.48.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Profile

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares TIPS Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares TIPS Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.