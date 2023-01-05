MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB) Director Dwight A. Merriman Sells 14,095 Shares

MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Rating) Director Dwight A. Merriman sold 14,095 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.36, for a total transaction of $2,809,979.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,227,954 shares in the company, valued at $244,804,909.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

MongoDB Stock Performance

Shares of MDB stock traded down $15.03 during trading on Thursday, hitting $172.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,259,786 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,914,086. The company has a current ratio of 4.10, a quick ratio of 4.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. The company has a market cap of $11.93 billion, a PE ratio of -31.99 and a beta of 0.89. The business has a fifty day moving average of $174.81 and a 200-day moving average of $236.51. MongoDB, Inc. has a 52 week low of $135.15 and a 52 week high of $471.96.

Get MongoDB alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have weighed in on MDB shares. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on MongoDB from $205.00 to $230.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Tigress Financial lowered their target price on MongoDB from $575.00 to $365.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on MongoDB from $350.00 to $270.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of MongoDB from $295.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Finally, KeyCorp started coverage on shares of MongoDB in a research note on Monday, November 21st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $215.00 target price on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $270.00.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On MongoDB

MongoDB Company Profile

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. abrdn plc grew its holdings in MongoDB by 0.6% during the second quarter. abrdn plc now owns 6,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,750,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of MongoDB by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 2,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $599,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its stake in MongoDB by 41.5% in the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the period. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in MongoDB by 2.6% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $426,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its stake in MongoDB by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $344,000 after buying an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. 84.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

MongoDB, Inc provides general purpose database platform worldwide. The company offers MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a commercial database server for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premise, or in a hybrid environment; MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for MongoDB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MongoDB and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.