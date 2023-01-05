MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB) Director Dwight A. Merriman Sells 14,095 Shares

MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Rating) Director Dwight A. Merriman sold 14,095 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.36, for a total transaction of $2,809,979.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,227,954 shares in the company, valued at $244,804,909.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
MongoDB Stock Performance
Shares of MDB stock traded down $15.03 during trading on Thursday, hitting $172.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,259,786 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,914,086. The company has a current ratio of 4.10, a quick ratio of 4.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. The company has a market cap of $11.93 billion, a PE ratio of -31.99 and a beta of 0.89. The business has a fifty day moving average of $174.81 and a 200-day moving average of $236.51. MongoDB, Inc. has a 52 week low of $135.15 and a 52 week high of $471.96.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of analysts have weighed in on MDB shares. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on MongoDB from $205.00 to $230.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Tigress Financial lowered their target price on MongoDB from $575.00 to $365.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on MongoDB from $350.00 to $270.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of MongoDB from $295.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Finally, KeyCorp started coverage on shares of MongoDB in a research note on Monday, November 21st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $215.00 target price on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $270.00.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On MongoDB
MongoDB Company Profile
MongoDB, Inc provides general purpose database platform worldwide. The company offers MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a commercial database server for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premise, or in a hybrid environment; MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on MongoDB (MDB)
- Why Is Kraft Heinz Moving Higher
- What will this mean for the Devon Energy stock price this year?
- Nio Stock, Is This The Bottom ?
- Will Trade Desk Inc Bounce Off Its Support Line?
- Conagra Brands: Another Reason To Go Long Consumer Staples In 2023
Receive News & Ratings for MongoDB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MongoDB and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.