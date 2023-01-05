Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) CEO Michael Hsing Sells 14,888 Shares

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR – Get Rating) CEO Michael Hsing sold 14,888 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $344.96, for a total value of $5,135,764.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 980,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $338,331,248.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Michael Hsing also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, November 14th, Michael Hsing sold 5,347 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $390.33, for a total transaction of $2,087,094.51.

On Friday, November 4th, Michael Hsing sold 3,790 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $343.98, for a total value of $1,303,684.20.

Monolithic Power Systems Stock Down 3.0 %

NASDAQ MPWR traded down $10.77 on Thursday, hitting $347.06. 627,068 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 602,489. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $301.69 and a fifty-two week high of $541.39. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $364.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $400.65. The company has a market cap of $16.29 billion, a PE ratio of 44.18, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.12.

Monolithic Power Systems Announces Dividend

Monolithic Power Systems ( NASDAQ:MPWR Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The semiconductor company reported $2.64 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.73 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $495.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $490.45 million. Monolithic Power Systems had a return on equity of 29.06% and a net margin of 23.42%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 9.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th will be issued a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. Monolithic Power Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.04%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on MPWR shares. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $475.00 target price for the company. Raymond James cut their target price on Monolithic Power Systems from $570.00 to $400.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $600.00 to $425.00 in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $600.00 to $425.00 in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on Monolithic Power Systems from $550.00 to $450.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $435.20.

Institutional Trading of Monolithic Power Systems

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of MPWR. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Monolithic Power Systems by 126.1% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 795,879 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $305,648,000 after buying an additional 443,857 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems by 342.9% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 423,341 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $153,842,000 after acquiring an additional 327,755 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Monolithic Power Systems by 18.9% in the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,743,681 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $640,215,000 after acquiring an additional 277,288 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Monolithic Power Systems by 155.0% in the 3rd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 399,477 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $145,170,000 after buying an additional 242,804 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. grew its stake in Monolithic Power Systems by 23.9% during the 3rd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,158,902 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $421,145,000 after purchasing an additional 223,648 shares in the last quarter. 96.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Monolithic Power Systems Company Profile

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of semiconductor-based power electronics solutions for the computing and storage, automotive, industrial, communications, and consumer markets. The company provides direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as portable electronic devices, wireless LAN access points, computers and notebooks, monitors, infotainment applications, and medical equipment.

