Monte Rosa Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GLUE) Lifted to “Overweight” at Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Monte Rosa Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GLUE – Get Rating) from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research report report published on Monday morning, MarketBeat reports. The firm currently has $18.00 target price on the stock.

GLUE has been the subject of several other reports. UBS Group started coverage on Monte Rosa Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. They issued a buy rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Monte Rosa Therapeutics to $12.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th.

Monte Rosa Therapeutics stock opened at $7.75 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $8.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.76. Monte Rosa Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $6.05 and a 52 week high of $21.56.

Monte Rosa Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:GLUE Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.58) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.61) by $0.03. On average, analysts anticipate that Monte Rosa Therapeutics will post -2.28 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of GLUE. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of Monte Rosa Therapeutics by 7.4% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 27,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $386,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Monte Rosa Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $144,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Monte Rosa Therapeutics by 92.8% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 22,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,000 after buying an additional 10,838 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Monte Rosa Therapeutics by 132.4% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 74,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,042,000 after buying an additional 42,340 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Monte Rosa Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $255,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.19% of the company’s stock.

Monte Rosa Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of novel small molecule precision medicines that employ the body's natural mechanisms to selectively degrade therapeutically relevant proteins. It develops an oral molecular glue degrader for GSPT1, a translational termination factor and degron-containing protein for the treatment of Myc-driven cancers.

