Moonbeam Price Hits $0.32 on Exchanges (GLMR)

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded down 2.6% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on January 5th. Over the last week, Moonbeam has traded down 7.2% against the dollar. One Moonbeam coin can now be bought for about $0.32 or 0.00001908 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Moonbeam has a market capitalization of $158.11 million and $6.97 million worth of Moonbeam was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.76 or 0.00069839 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $10.07 or 0.00059778 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0590 or 0.00000350 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.56 or 0.00009267 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001095 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.84 or 0.00022787 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00001477 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000226 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00004003 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0205 or 0.00000121 BTC.

About Moonbeam

GLMR uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 19th, 2021. Moonbeam’s total supply is 1,046,109,654 coins and its circulating supply is 492,101,747 coins. The official message board for Moonbeam is medium.com/moonbeam-network. Moonbeam’s official Twitter account is @moonbeamnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Moonbeam is moonbeam.network. The Reddit community for Moonbeam is https://reddit.com/r/moonbeam and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Moonbeam

According to CryptoCompare, “Moonbeam combines the best of both worlds: the familiar and easy-to-use tooling of Ethereum and the scalable, interoperable architecture of Polkadot.One of the design goals of Moonbeam is to create an environment that is as close as possible to Ethereum, and to offer a set of Web3 RPC endpoints that are compatible with Ethereum. However, Moonbeam is also a Substrate based chain, which means that it exposes Substrate RPCs, and that it has integral functionality that is powered by Substrate such as Staking, Governance, and other features which are not part of the Ethereum API.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Moonbeam directly using U.S. dollars.

