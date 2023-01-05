Morris Capital Advisors LLC Reduces Stake in LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ)

Morris Capital Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 48,266 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 597 shares during the period. LKQ accounts for about 2.1% of Morris Capital Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Morris Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in LKQ were worth $2,276,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in LKQ. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of LKQ by 27.7% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 36,922 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,677,000 after purchasing an additional 8,002 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its position in shares of LKQ by 15.4% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 15,380 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $698,000 after purchasing an additional 2,056 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of LKQ by 23.3% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 73,041 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $3,317,000 after purchasing an additional 13,792 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of LKQ by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 447,705 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $20,330,000 after purchasing an additional 10,942 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its position in shares of LKQ by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 35,882 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,629,000 after purchasing an additional 2,222 shares during the period. 93.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at LKQ

In related news, Director Holdings L.P. Valueact sold 6,500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.60, for a total value of $348,400,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,052,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $324,427,453.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

LKQ Stock Performance

LKQ has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Guggenheim decreased their price objective on LKQ to $68.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. StockNews.com cut LKQ from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 24th.

Shares of LKQ stock opened at $54.59 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $14.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.00 and a beta of 1.35. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $53.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $52.38. LKQ Co. has a 12-month low of $42.36 and a 12-month high of $60.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The auto parts company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $3.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.20 billion. LKQ had a return on equity of 19.83% and a net margin of 9.18%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.02 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that LKQ Co. will post 3.9 EPS for the current year.

LKQ Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 17th were paid a dividend of $0.275 per share. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.02%. This is an increase from LKQ’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 16th. LKQ’s dividend payout ratio is 26.19%.

LKQ Profile

(Get Rating)

LKQ Corporation distributes replacement parts, components, and systems used in the repair and maintenance of vehicles. It operates through three segments: North America, Europe, and Specialty. The company distributes bumper covers, automotive body panels, and lights, as well as automotive glass products, such as windshields; salvage products, including mechanical and collision parts comprising engines; transmissions; door assemblies; sheet metal products, such as trunk lids, fenders, and hoods; lights and bumper assemblies; scrap metal and other materials to metals recyclers; and brake pads, discs and sensors, clutches, steering and suspension products, filters, and oil and automotive fluids, as well as electrical products, including spark plugs and batteries.

Featured Articles

