Morris Capital Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Position in MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI)

Morris Capital Advisors LLC cut its stake in MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,848 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 237 shares during the period. MKS Instruments makes up about 1.3% of Morris Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Morris Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in MKS Instruments were worth $1,392,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in MKSI. New Century Advisors LLC grew its position in MKS Instruments by 101.3% in the second quarter. New Century Advisors LLC now owns 314 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the period. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC grew its position in MKS Instruments by 3,190.9% in the second quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 362 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 351 shares during the period. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in MKS Instruments in the second quarter worth approximately $38,000. National Bank of Canada FI grew its position in MKS Instruments by 218.2% in the second quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 560 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 384 shares during the period. Finally, Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in MKS Instruments in the second quarter worth approximately $61,000. 86.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:MKSI opened at $89.56 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $80.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $92.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.96 billion, a PE ratio of 11.68 and a beta of 1.48. MKS Instruments, Inc. has a 12 month low of $64.77 and a 12 month high of $181.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 2.76 and a quick ratio of 1.81.

MKS Instruments ( NASDAQ:MKSI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $2.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.36. MKS Instruments had a return on equity of 19.14% and a net margin of 13.31%. The company had revenue of $954.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $954.15 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that MKS Instruments, Inc. will post 9.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 9th. Investors of record on Monday, November 28th were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 25th. MKS Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.47%.

A number of research firms have commented on MKSI. KeyCorp upgraded MKS Instruments from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $100.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on MKS Instruments from $100.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on MKS Instruments from $70.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of MKS Instruments in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on MKS Instruments from $140.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, MKS Instruments currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $126.15.

MKS Instruments, Inc provides instruments, systems, subsystems, and process control solutions that measure, monitor, deliver, analyze, power, and control critical parameters of manufacturing processes worldwide. Its Vacuum & Analysis segment offers pressure and vacuum control solutions, including direct and indirect pressure measurement; materials delivery solutions comprising flow and valve technologies, as well as integrated pressure measurement and control subsystems, which provide customers with precise control capabilities; power solutions products, such as microwave, power delivery systems, radio frequency matching networks, and metrology products used in providing energy to etching, stripping, and deposition processes; and plasma and reactive gas products.

