Morris Capital Advisors LLC Sells 326 Shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Morris Capital Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,134 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 326 shares during the period. QUALCOMM comprises about 2.8% of Morris Capital Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Morris Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $2,953,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. boosted its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 30,833 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $4,712,000 after buying an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,211,930 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $338,027,000 after buying an additional 245,335 shares during the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 41.6% in the 1st quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 30,928 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $4,727,000 after buying an additional 9,086 shares during the last quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,982 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $1,372,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 395,859 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $60,495,000 after buying an additional 11,764 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.87% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Cowen dropped their price target on QUALCOMM from $185.00 to $165.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on QUALCOMM from $170.00 to $147.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 31st. KeyCorp lowered their target price on QUALCOMM from $170.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. StockNews.com downgraded QUALCOMM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Finally, Evercore ISI set a $120.00 target price on QUALCOMM in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, QUALCOMM currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $157.31.

In other QUALCOMM news, CAO Erin L. Polek sold 2,894 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.10, for a total transaction of $350,463.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other news, CAO Erin L. Polek sold 2,894 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.10, for a total transaction of $350,463.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, insider Alexander H. Rogers sold 26,427 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.33, for a total value of $3,232,814.91. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 51,179 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,260,727.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of QCOM stock opened at $111.53 on Thursday. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 12-month low of $101.93 and a 12-month high of $193.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $117.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $126.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $125.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.23.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The wireless technology company reported $2.74 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $2.74. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 86.71% and a net margin of 29.27%. The company had revenue of $11.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.38 billion. Equities research analysts predict that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 8.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st were paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.69%. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is currently 26.36%.

QUALCOMM Profile

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

