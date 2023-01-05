MSD Acquisition (OTCMKTS:MSDAU) Stock Price Down 0.2%

Shares of MSD Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:MSDAU – Get Rating) dropped 0.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $10.08 and last traded at $10.08. Approximately 1,697 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 91% from the average daily volume of 18,544 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.10.

MSD Acquisition Trading Up 0.2 %

The business’s 50-day moving average is $10.03 and its 200-day moving average is $9.94.

Institutional Trading of MSD Acquisition

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of MSD Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth about $51,000. Clear Street LLC acquired a new position in MSD Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $100,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in MSD Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $133,000. Wealthspring Capital LLC increased its position in MSD Acquisition by 15.1% in the 2nd quarter. Wealthspring Capital LLC now owns 32,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $319,000 after acquiring an additional 4,252 shares during the period. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of MSD Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $777,000.

MSD Acquisition Company Profile

MSD Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the technology and media sectors. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

