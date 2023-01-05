Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München (ETR:MUV2) Hits New 12-Month High at $309.00

Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München (ETR:MUV2 – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as €309.00 ($328.72) and last traded at €321.90 ($342.45), with a volume of 601906 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at €307.70 ($327.34).

Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München Price Performance

The company has a market cap of $45.00 billion and a P/E ratio of 15.51. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of €293.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of €256.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.25, a current ratio of 0.42 and a quick ratio of 0.40.

Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München engages in the insurance and reinsurance businesses worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Life and Health Reinsurance; Property-Casualty Reinsurance; ERGO Life and Health Germany; ERGO Property-Casualty Germany; and ERGO International.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.