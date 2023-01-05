MustGrow Biologics (OTC:MGROF) Stock Price Down 1.6%

MustGrow Biologics Corp. (OTC:MGROF – Get Rating) dropped 1.6% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as 2.53 and last traded at 2.53. Approximately 3,000 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 45% from the average daily volume of 5,437 shares. The stock had previously closed at 2.57.
MustGrow Biologics Stock Performance
The stock’s 50-day moving average is 2.42.
MustGrow Biologics Company Profile
MustGrow Biologics Corp., an agricultural biotech company, focuses om development and commercialization of natural biopesticide, biofumigants, and bioherbicides derived from mustard seed. It provides preplant soil biofumigation, a technology to treat soil-borne diseases and pests for various crops, including fruit, vegetables, and other crops.
