MX TOKEN (MX) Hits Market Cap of $85.61 Million

MX TOKEN (MX) traded down 2.1% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on January 5th. During the last seven days, MX TOKEN has traded up 5.7% against the U.S. dollar. One MX TOKEN token can currently be bought for about $0.86 or 0.00005083 BTC on popular exchanges. MX TOKEN has a total market cap of $85.61 million and approximately $1.11 million worth of MX TOKEN was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get MX TOKEN alerts:

MX TOKEN Token Profile

MX TOKEN was first traded on June 22nd, 2018. MX TOKEN’s total supply is 450,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 100,000,000 tokens. MX TOKEN’s official website is www.mexc.com. MX TOKEN’s official Twitter account is @mexc_global and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling MX TOKEN

According to CryptoCompare, “MX Token is the official MXC Exchange platform token developed for proof of rights and interests. MX Token provides its holders with bonus rebates on the platform revenue, asset appreciation, supervision, voting rights, a series of rights and interests, etc.”

