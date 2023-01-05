N-able, Inc. (NYSE:NABL) Short Interest Down 9.0% in December

N-able, Inc. (NYSE:NABL – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,510,000 shares, a decline of 9.0% from the November 30th total of 1,660,000 shares. Approximately 2.7% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 372,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.1 days.

N-able Trading Down 2.7 %

N-able stock traded down $0.28 during trading on Thursday, hitting $10.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,069 shares, compared to its average volume of 251,799. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 173.03 and a beta of 0.51. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $10.79 and its 200 day moving average is $10.16. N-able has a 1-year low of $8.12 and a 1-year high of $12.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 2.42 and a current ratio of 2.42.

N-able (NYSE:NABL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $93.53 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $92.78 million. N-able had a net margin of 3.22% and a return on equity of 4.01%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that N-able will post 0.17 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have commented on NABL shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on N-able from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on N-able from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 10th.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NABL. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in N-able during the second quarter worth about $176,000. LGT Capital Partners LTD. grew its stake in shares of N-able by 16.5% in the second quarter. LGT Capital Partners LTD. now owns 600,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,400,000 after buying an additional 85,000 shares in the last quarter. Crescent Park Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of N-able in the first quarter valued at about $9,233,000. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of N-able in the first quarter valued at about $8,830,000. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue acquired a new stake in shares of N-able in the second quarter valued at about $3,196,000. 97.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

N-able, Inc provides cloud-based software solutions for managed service providers (MSPs) in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's solutions enable MSPs to support digital transformation and growth within small and medium-sized enterprises. Its software platform is designed to be an enterprise-grade solution that serves as an operating system for its MSP partners and scales as their businesses grow.

