Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA) Chairman Matthew Rabinowitz Sells 2,706 Shares

Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA – Get Rating) Chairman Matthew Rabinowitz sold 2,706 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.55, for a total value of $107,022.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 639,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,304,208.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Natera Trading Up 3.6 %

NTRA traded up $1.39 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $39.88. The stock had a trading volume of 1,083,659 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,092,103. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.89 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.02 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 2.95 and a current ratio of 3.10. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $43.75. Natera, Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.10 and a 52 week high of $89.51.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in shares of Natera in the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Natera by 84.2% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 829 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in shares of Natera by 93.6% in the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 873 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 422 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Natera by 4,595.2% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 986 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 965 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Natera by 970.2% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,006 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 912 shares during the last quarter. 93.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

About Natera

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Natera from $72.00 to $65.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Stephens dropped their price target on Natera to $67.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Natera from $70.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 14th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Natera in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, BTIG Research dropped their price target on Natera from $95.00 to $75.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.82.

Natera, Inc, a diagnostics company, develops and commercializes molecular testing services worldwide. It offers Panorama, a non-invasive prenatal test that screens for chromosomal abnormalities of a fetus with a blood draw from the mother, as well as twin pregnancies for zygosity; Vistara, a single-gene mutations screening test to identify single-gene disorder; Horizon carrier screening to determine carrier status for various genetic diseases; and Spectrum to identify chromosomal anomalies or inherited genetic conditions during an in vitro fertilization cycle.

