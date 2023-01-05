NEAR Protocol (NEAR) Hits Market Capitalization of $1.35 Billion

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 12.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on January 4th. During the last seven days, NEAR Protocol has traded 20.6% higher against the US dollar. NEAR Protocol has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion and $307.26 million worth of NEAR Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One NEAR Protocol coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1.60 or 0.00009485 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.13 or 0.00071974 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.20 or 0.00060540 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0597 or 0.00000354 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00001124 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.91 or 0.00023194 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0385 or 0.00000229 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00001457 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00003754 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0206 or 0.00000122 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0333 or 0.00000198 BTC.

NEAR Protocol Coin Profile

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 14th, 2020. NEAR Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 844,123,352 coins. NEAR Protocol’s official message board is near.org/blog. NEAR Protocol’s official Twitter account is @nearprotocol. The official website for NEAR Protocol is near.org.

NEAR Protocol Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “NEAR Protocol (NEAR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020. NEAR Protocol has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 844,123,352 in circulation. The last known price of NEAR Protocol is 1.43661293 USD and is up 8.77 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 211 active market(s) with $131,159,499.63 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://near.org/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NEAR Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade NEAR Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase NEAR Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

