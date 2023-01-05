NEAR Protocol (NEAR) Trading Up 21.9% Over Last Week

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 0.2% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on January 5th. Over the last seven days, NEAR Protocol has traded 21.9% higher against the dollar. One NEAR Protocol coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.55 or 0.00009199 BTC on exchanges. NEAR Protocol has a total market capitalization of $1.31 billion and approximately $137.06 million worth of NEAR Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.82 or 0.00070110 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $10.14 or 0.00060130 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0589 or 0.00000349 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00001099 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.86 or 0.00022878 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00001473 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0386 or 0.00000229 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00003912 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0205 or 0.00000121 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0329 or 0.00000195 BTC.

NEAR Protocol Coin Profile

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 14th, 2020. NEAR Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 844,123,352 coins. The official website for NEAR Protocol is near.org. NEAR Protocol’s official Twitter account is @nearprotocol. NEAR Protocol’s official message board is near.org/blog.

NEAR Protocol Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “NEAR Protocol (NEAR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020. NEAR Protocol has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 844,123,352 in circulation. The last known price of NEAR Protocol is 1.58654458 USD and is up 10.44 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 211 active market(s) with $308,817,686.76 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://near.org/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NEAR Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade NEAR Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase NEAR Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

