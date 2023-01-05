Neblio (NEBL) 24-Hour Volume Hits $740,646.85

Neblio (NEBL) traded up 0.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on January 5th. Neblio has a market capitalization of $25.98 million and $740,646.85 worth of Neblio was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Neblio coin can currently be purchased for about $1.32 or 0.00007803 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Neblio has traded down 2.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Neblio alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00002870 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0473 or 0.00000281 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0588 or 0.00000349 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 173.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $74.74 or 0.00443479 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0328 or 0.00000195 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $373.74 or 0.02217646 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5,106.14 or 0.30298083 BTC.

Neblio Coin Profile

Neblio is a coin. It launched on August 6th, 2017. Neblio’s total supply is 19,738,073 coins. The Reddit community for Neblio is https://reddit.com/r/neblio and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Neblio’s official Twitter account is @neblioteam and its Facebook page is accessible here. Neblio’s official website is nebl.io.

Neblio Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The Neblio Platform wants to provide fully open source APIs, tools, and services needed by business and enterprises to rapidly develop and deploy distributed applications. Replacing legacy database applications with truly scalable and reliable distributed applications through the development of familiar and easy to use API abstraction layers is the goal of the Neblio Platform.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Neblio directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Neblio should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Neblio using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Neblio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Neblio and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.