New Oriental Education & Technology Group (NYSE:EDU) Shares Up 2.3%

Shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU – Get Rating) traded up 2.3% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $36.19 and last traded at $36.02. 12,922 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 2,859,732 shares. The stock had previously closed at $35.22.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Monday, November 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, New Oriental Education & Technology Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $36.60.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.33.

New Oriental Education & Technology Group ( NYSE:EDU Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $744.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $689.08 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 43.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. will post 0.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 45.6% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 918 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 83.0% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 1,693 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 29.2% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,000 after purchasing an additional 1,696 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 0.8% during the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 375,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,998,000 after purchasing an additional 3,114 shares during the period. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new stake in New Oriental Education & Technology Group during the third quarter worth about $76,000. 67.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc provides private educational services under the New Oriental brand in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through Educational Services and Test Preparation Courses; Online Education and Other Services; Overseas Study Consulting Services; and Others segments.

