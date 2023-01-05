New World Development (OTCMKTS:NDVLY) Shares Up 3.5%

New World Development Company Limited (OTCMKTS:NDVLY – Get Rating)’s share price shot up 3.5% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $1.46 and last traded at $1.46. 1,396 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 22% from the average session volume of 1,798 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.41.

New World Development Stock Up 3.5 %

The business has a fifty day moving average of $1.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.47.

New World Development Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 24th were paid a dividend of $0.0815 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 9.16%. This is an increase from New World Development’s previous dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 23rd.

About New World Development

New World Development Company Limited, an investment holding company, operates in the property development and investment business in Hong Kong and Mainland China. Its property portfolio includes residential, retail, office, and industrial properties. The company also provides commercial aircraft leasing services; operates expressways; and constructs residential and commercial projects, as well as provides protection and savings-related life and medical insurance products.

