Nexo Reaches 24 Hour Volume of $12.51 Million (NEXO)

Nexo (NEXO) traded 7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on January 4th. In the last seven days, Nexo has traded 16.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. Nexo has a market cap of $413.52 million and approximately $12.51 million worth of Nexo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Nexo token can now be purchased for $0.74 or 0.00004377 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00002888 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0476 or 0.00000282 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0591 or 0.00000351 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $75.15 or 0.00445937 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0327 or 0.00000194 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $375.64 or 0.02229053 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5,134.19 or 0.30465951 BTC.

Nexo Profile

Nexo’s launch date was April 1st, 2018. Nexo’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 560,000,011 tokens. Nexo’s official Twitter account is @nexo and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Nexo is nexo.io. Nexo’s official message board is nexo.io/blog. The Reddit community for Nexo is https://reddit.com/r/nexo and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Nexo Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “NEXO token is a utility token for the NEXO exchange. It is an ERC20 compliant token in the Ethereum network.The NEXO platform allows users to lend and request loans backed by cryptocurrency.NEXO Token holders receive up to 12% interest per annum, paid out daily, on the NEXO Tokens held in both the Savings and Credit Line wallets of their Nexo accounts. Plus, holding NEXO Tokens automatically makes you a part of Nexo’s Loyalty Program which gives you:Higher yields on crypto and fiat with our Earn suite.Preferential borrowing rates for the Instant Crypto Credit Lines™.Free crypto withdrawals.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nexo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nexo should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Nexo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

