NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) Shares Bought by Orion Capital Management LLC

Orion Capital Management LLC grew its position in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) by 180.2% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,110 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Orion Capital Management LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $244,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in NextEra Energy by 9,209.8% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,935,593 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $151,770,000 after buying an additional 1,914,802 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC lifted its stake in NextEra Energy by 0.9% during the third quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 58,543 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,590,000 after purchasing an additional 523 shares during the last quarter. Bender Robert & Associates boosted its holdings in NextEra Energy by 4.1% in the third quarter. Bender Robert & Associates now owns 40,358 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,164,000 after purchasing an additional 1,574 shares in the last quarter. Financial Insights Inc. purchased a new position in NextEra Energy in the third quarter valued at approximately $380,000. Finally, Achmea Investment Management B.V. raised its holdings in NextEra Energy by 1,497.5% during the third quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 50,496 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,960,000 after purchasing an additional 47,335 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.17% of the company’s stock.

Get NextEra Energy alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $100.00 to $105.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on NextEra Energy to $89.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on NextEra Energy in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Guggenheim dropped their price target on NextEra Energy from $108.00 to $99.00 in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on NextEra Energy from $89.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.60.

NextEra Energy Price Performance

NextEra Energy stock opened at $84.49 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $82.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $82.43. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $67.22 and a 12 month high of $91.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $167.90 billion, a PE ratio of 43.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.48.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $6.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.77 billion. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 19.30% and a return on equity of 12.27%. NextEra Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 53.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.75 EPS. Equities analysts predict that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current year.

NextEra Energy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 25th were given a dividend of $0.425 per share. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 23rd. NextEra Energy’s payout ratio is 87.63%.

Insider Transactions at NextEra Energy

In related news, EVP Robert Coffey sold 2,908 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.19, for a total value of $227,376.52. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,489 shares in the company, valued at $898,324.91. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, EVP Miguel Arechabala sold 21,231 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.37, for a total value of $1,812,490.47. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 29,980 shares in the company, valued at $2,559,392.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert Coffey sold 2,908 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.19, for a total transaction of $227,376.52. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 11,489 shares in the company, valued at $898,324.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 46,617 shares of company stock valued at $3,962,217. Corporate insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

NextEra Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NEE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for NextEra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextEra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.