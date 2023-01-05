NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) Stock Holdings Increased by Veriti Management LLC

Veriti Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 58,543 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 523 shares during the period. NextEra Energy makes up approximately 0.7% of Veriti Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Veriti Management LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $4,590,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bender Robert & Associates raised its stake in NextEra Energy by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Bender Robert & Associates now owns 40,358 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,164,000 after acquiring an additional 1,574 shares in the last quarter. Financial Insights Inc. bought a new stake in NextEra Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at $380,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. raised its stake in NextEra Energy by 1,497.5% during the 3rd quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 50,496 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,960,000 after acquiring an additional 47,335 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in NextEra Energy by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,808,713 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $141,820,000 after acquiring an additional 20,499 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fishman Jay A Ltd. MI raised its stake in NextEra Energy by 13.8% during the 3rd quarter. Fishman Jay A Ltd. MI now owns 57,590 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,516,000 after acquiring an additional 7,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.17% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Robert Coffey sold 2,908 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.19, for a total transaction of $227,376.52. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 11,489 shares in the company, valued at $898,324.91. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, EVP Miguel Arechabala sold 21,231 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction on Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.37, for a total transaction of $1,812,490.47. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 29,980 shares in the company, valued at $2,559,392.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Robert Coffey sold 2,908 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.19, for a total value of $227,376.52. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 11,489 shares in the company, valued at approximately $898,324.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 46,617 shares of company stock worth $3,962,217 in the last three months. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE NEE opened at $84.49 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $167.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.55, a PEG ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.48. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $82.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $82.43. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $67.22 and a 52-week high of $91.50.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $6.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.77 billion. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 12.27% and a net margin of 19.30%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 53.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.75 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 25th were issued a $0.425 dividend. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 23rd. NextEra Energy’s payout ratio is 87.63%.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on NextEra Energy from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on NextEra Energy from $89.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on NextEra Energy to $89.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Guggenheim dropped their price objective on NextEra Energy from $108.00 to $99.00 in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on NextEra Energy from $100.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $93.60.

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

