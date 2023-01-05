Nexum Price Tops $0.0584 on Major Exchanges (NEXM)

Nexum (NEXM) traded 14.2% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on January 4th. In the last week, Nexum has traded 17.8% higher against the dollar. One Nexum token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0584 or 0.00000347 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Nexum has a market capitalization of $829.00 million and $233,737.04 worth of Nexum was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Nexum

Nexum’s launch date was January 4th, 2022. Nexum’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 tokens. The official message board for Nexum is link.medium.com/fqymouuhimb. The official website for Nexum is nexum.ai. Nexum’s official Twitter account is @coinnexum and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Nexum (NEXM) is the utility token that aims to power the multi-billion Shipping & Oil industry.NEXM is designed to unbank the shipping industry.Nexum Token aims to become the main element of tokenization in shipping and oil transactions worldwide, providing alternative financial tools and introducing DeFi, driving innovation in the shipping industry.Telegram”

