NFI Group (OTCMKTS:NFYEF) Stock Price Down 3.3%

Shares of NFI Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:NFYEF – Get Rating) traded down 3.3% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $6.78 and last traded at $6.78. 4,636 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 93% from the average session volume of 2,403 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.01.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on NFYEF shares. Scotiabank cut NFI Group from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 24th. TD Securities decreased their price target on shares of NFI Group from C$11.50 to C$10.50 in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. National Bank Financial lowered their price objective on shares of NFI Group from C$17.00 to C$13.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, CIBC cut shares of NFI Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 13th.

The company has a 50-day moving average of $6.98 and a 200-day moving average of $8.88.

NFI Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells buses in North America, the United Kingdom, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Manufacturing Operations and Aftermarket Operations. The company offers heavy-duty transit buses under the New Flyer name; single and double-deck buses under the Alexander Dennis Limited brand name; motor coaches under Plaxton and MCI brand names; low-floor cutaway and medium-duty buses under the ARBOC brand; and aftermarket parts under the NFI Parts brand name, as well as articulated buses.

