Nocera (NASDAQ:NCRA) Trading 1.6% Higher

Shares of Nocera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCRA – Get Rating) were up 1.6% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $1.40 and last traded at $1.30. Approximately 5,919 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 80% from the average daily volume of 29,069 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.28.
Nocera Stock Performance
The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.35.
Nocera (NASDAQ:NCRA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 18th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.37 million during the quarter. Nocera had a negative net margin of 82.44% and a negative return on equity of 231.82%.
About Nocera
Nocera, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and produces land-based recirculation aquaculture systems for fish farming in Taiwan. The company also engages in the construction, management, and operation of aquaculture facilities. In addition, it provides consulting, technology transfer, and aquaculture project management services to new and existing aquaculture management business services.

