Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC) is M. Kraus & Co’s 7th Largest Position

M. Kraus & Co raised its position in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 46,189 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the quarter. Norfolk Southern makes up about 4.1% of M. Kraus & Co’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. M. Kraus & Co’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $9,684,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NSC. Amundi raised its holdings in Norfolk Southern by 8.5% during the second quarter. Amundi now owns 669,979 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $148,535,000 after purchasing an additional 52,481 shares in the last quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. raised its holdings in Norfolk Southern by 36.4% during the third quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 9,368 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,964,000 after purchasing an additional 2,499 shares in the last quarter. Founders Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Norfolk Southern by 11.9% during the third quarter. Founders Capital Management LLC now owns 2,247 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $471,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP raised its holdings in Norfolk Southern by 3.5% during the second quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP now owns 226,532 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $51,488,000 after purchasing an additional 7,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Norfolk Southern by 3.5% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 216,774 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $49,271,000 after purchasing an additional 7,309 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.98% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director James A. Squires sold 21,272 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.76, for a total value of $5,227,806.72. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,001 shares in the company, valued at approximately $246,005.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO Alan H. Shaw sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.35, for a total value of $516,700.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 30,158 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,791,319.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director James A. Squires sold 21,272 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.76, for a total transaction of $5,227,806.72. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,001 shares in the company, valued at $246,005.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Norfolk Southern Price Performance

A number of brokerages have recently commented on NSC. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Norfolk Southern from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $221.00 to $237.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Norfolk Southern from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $280.00 to $240.00 in a report on Friday, October 7th. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $218.00 to $220.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $220.00 to $273.00 in a report on Monday, November 28th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $229.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $247.43.

Shares of NYSE NSC traded down $2.42 during trading on Thursday, hitting $248.48. 2,605 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 984,058. The company has a market cap of $57.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.45, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.32. Norfolk Southern Co. has a 1 year low of $203.65 and a 1 year high of $298.75. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $245.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $238.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The railroad operator reported $4.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.64 by $0.46. The company had revenue of $3.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.22 billion. Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 26.21% and a return on equity of 24.32%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 13.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Norfolk Southern Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 21st. Investors of record on Friday, November 4th were given a $1.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 3rd. This represents a $4.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.00%. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.47%.

Norfolk Southern Profile

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports agriculture, forest, and consumer products comprising soybeans, wheat, corn, fertilizers, livestock and poultry feed, food products, food oils, flour, sweeteners, ethanol, lumber and wood products, pulp board and paper products, wood fibers, wood pulp, scrap paper, beverages, canned goods, and consumer products; chemicals consist of sulfur and related chemicals, petroleum products, chlorine and bleaching compounds, plastics, rubber, industrial chemicals, chemical wastes, and sand; metals and construction materials, such as steel, aluminum products, machinery, scrap metals, cement, aggregates, minerals, clay, transportation equipment, and military-related products; and automotive, including finished motor vehicles and automotive parts, as well as coal.

