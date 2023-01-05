NovaBay Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NBY) Short Interest Update

NovaBay Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NBY – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 41,300 shares, an increase of 7.8% from the November 30th total of 38,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 57,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On NovaBay Pharmaceuticals

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Virtu Financial LLC increased its holdings in NovaBay Pharmaceuticals by 260.4% in the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 163,451 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 118,099 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in NovaBay Pharmaceuticals by 57.5% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 201,222 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 73,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Altium Capital Management LP bought a new stake in NovaBay Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at about $121,000.

NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 8.9 %

NBY stock opened at $2.14 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $4.01 million, a PE ratio of -0.38 and a beta of 2.69. NovaBay Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $1.24 and a twelve month high of $13.99.

NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

NovaBay Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, develops and sells eyecare and skincare products in the United States and internationally. It offers Avenova, a solution for removing foreign materials, including microorganisms and debris from skin around the eye, such as the eyelid; and wound care products under the NeutroPhase and PhaseOne brands.

