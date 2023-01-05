NovAccess Global (OTCMKTS:XSNX) Stock Price Down 41%

NovAccess Global Inc. (OTCMKTS:XSNX – Get Rating) shares were down 41% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $0.17 and last traded at $0.17. Approximately 77,851 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 1,917% from the average daily volume of 3,859 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.29.

NovAccess Global Price Performance

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.20.

About NovAccess Global

(Get Rating)

NovAccess Global Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops novel immunotherapies to treat brain tumor patients in the United States. The company specializes in cutting-edge research related to utilizing a patient's immune system to attack the cancer. NovAccess Global Inc was incorporated in 1997 and is headquartered in Chesterland, Ohio.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for NovAccess Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NovAccess Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.