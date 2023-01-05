Novo Integrated Sciences (NASDAQ:NVOS) Shares Down 9.2%

Novo Integrated Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVOS – Get Rating)’s stock price was down 9.2% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $0.17 and last traded at $0.18. Approximately 12,772,956 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 9,844% from the average daily volume of 128,450 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.20.

Novo Integrated Sciences Stock Down 8.3 %

The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $0.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.03.

Get Novo Integrated Sciences alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Novo Integrated Sciences

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Novo Integrated Sciences stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Novo Integrated Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVOS – Get Rating) by 114.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 23,682 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,644 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned 0.08% of Novo Integrated Sciences worth $54,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 1.43% of the company’s stock.

About Novo Integrated Sciences

Novo Integrated Sciences, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides multidisciplinary primary health care related products and services. It operates through two segments, Healthcare Services, and Product Manufacturing and Development. The company offers physiotherapy, chiropractic care, manual/manipulative therapy, occupational therapy, eldercare, massage therapy, acupuncture and functional dry needling, chiropody, stroke and traumatic brain injury/neurological rehabilitation, kinesiology, vestibular therapy, concussion management and baseline testing, trauma sensitive yoga and meditation for concussion-acquired brain injury and occupational stress-PTSD, women's pelvic health program, sports medicine therapy, assistive devices, dietitian, holistic nutrition, fall prevention education, sports team conditioning program, and private personal training services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Novo Integrated Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novo Integrated Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.