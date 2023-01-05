NovoCure (NASDAQ:NVCR) Given New $140.00 Price Target at HC Wainwright

NovoCure (NASDAQ:NVCR – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by equities research analysts at HC Wainwright from $100.00 to $140.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock. HC Wainwright’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 33.45% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of NovoCure from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $74.00 to $89.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of NovoCure in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of NovoCure from $105.00 to $102.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut shares of NovoCure from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $90.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Monday, October 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, NovoCure currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $107.71.

NovoCure Price Performance

NVCR traded up $34.38 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $104.91. 220,621 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 559,323. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -136.60 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a quick ratio of 7.62, a current ratio of 7.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. NovoCure has a one year low of $56.39 and a one year high of $90.98. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $74.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $75.94.

Insider Transactions at NovoCure

NovoCure ( NASDAQ:NVCR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $131.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $134.83 million. NovoCure had a negative net margin of 15.05% and a negative return on equity of 18.85%. As a group, research analysts predict that NovoCure will post -0.84 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Frank X. Leonard sold 6,754 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.01, for a total transaction of $513,371.54. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 43,626 shares in the company, valued at $3,316,012.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 6.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On NovoCure

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Capital International Sarl increased its holdings in NovoCure by 11.3% in the first quarter. Capital International Sarl now owns 51,581 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,273,000 after purchasing an additional 5,237 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in NovoCure by 38.0% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 430,820 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $29,942,000 after purchasing an additional 118,577 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in NovoCure by 3.5% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 266,777 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $18,541,000 after purchasing an additional 8,933 shares during the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC increased its holdings in NovoCure by 2.2% in the second quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 8,072 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $561,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sciencast Management LP increased its holdings in NovoCure by 31.9% in the second quarter. Sciencast Management LP now owns 4,149 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $278,000 after purchasing an additional 1,003 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.42% of the company’s stock.

About NovoCure

(Get Rating)

NovoCure Limited, an oncology company, engages in the development, manufacture, and commercialization of tumor treating fields (TTFields) devices for the treatment of solid tumor cancers in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, and Greater China. Its TTFields devices include Optune for the treatment of glioblastoma; and Optune Lua for the treatment of malignant pleural mesothelioma.

See Also

