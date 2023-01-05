Nu Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NU) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Nu Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NU – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $8.15.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on NU in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $6.50 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on NU from $11.00 to $9.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised NU from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 8th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On NU

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of NU. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new position in NU in the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. acquired a new position in NU in the 2nd quarter worth about $42,000. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in NU during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in NU during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Private Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in NU during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $51,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.64% of the company’s stock.

NU Stock Performance

About NU

Shares of NU opened at $3.52 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $4.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.42. NU has a one year low of $3.26 and a one year high of $11.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

(Get Rating)

Nu Holdings Ltd. operates as a digital financial services platform and technology company primarily in Brazil, Mexico, and Colombia. It offers Nu credit and debit cards; Ultraviolet credit and debit cards; and mobile payment solutions for NuAccount customers to make and receive transfers, pay bills, and make everyday purchases through their mobile phones.

Featured Stories

