Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund (NVG) To Go Ex-Dividend on January 12th

Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund (NYSE:NVG – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, January 3rd, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Friday, January 13th will be given a dividend of 0.0425 per share on Wednesday, February 1st. This represents a $0.51 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 12th.

Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 1.9% annually over the last three years.

Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:NVG opened at $12.31 on Thursday. Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund has a 52-week low of $10.85 and a 52-week high of $17.84. The business has a fifty day moving average of $11.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.69.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund

About Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at about $100,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund during the second quarter worth $133,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund in the second quarter valued at $142,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund during the 3rd quarter worth $143,000. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund during the 2nd quarter worth about $189,000.

Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in undervalued municipal securities and other related investments exempt from regular federal income taxes that are rated Baa/BBB or better by S&P, Moody's, or Fitch, and that have an average maturity of 17.02 years.

