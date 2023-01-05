Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund to Issue Dividend of $0.05 (NYSE:JQC)

Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund (NYSE:JQC – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Thursday, January 5th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 13th will be given a dividend of 0.0475 per share by the investment management company on Wednesday, February 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 10.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 12th.
Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 24.3% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years.
NYSE JQC opened at $5.21 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.23. Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund has a one year low of $4.92 and a one year high of $6.60.
Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is managed by Symphony Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income and public equity markets of the United States. The fund invests in senior secured and second lien loans, preferred securities, convertible securities and related instruments.
