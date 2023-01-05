Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NKG) Announces $0.03 Monthly Dividend

Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NKG – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, January 3rd, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Friday, January 13th will be given a dividend of 0.027 per share by the asset manager on Wednesday, February 1st. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 12th.

Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund has increased its dividend by an average of 2.8% per year over the last three years.

Get Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund alerts:

Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund Trading Up 0.1 %

NYSE:NKG opened at $10.24 on Thursday. Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund has a 52 week low of $9.40 and a 52 week high of $13.86. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $10.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.36.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund

About Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NKG. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund by 163.4% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 12,089 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $116,000 after acquiring an additional 7,500 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund by 24.3% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 53,982 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $628,000 after purchasing an additional 10,568 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund during the 1st quarter worth $233,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund in the 1st quarter worth about $234,000. Finally, Rivernorth Capital Management LLC grew its position in Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund by 14.1% during the first quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC now owns 166,033 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,933,000 after buying an additional 20,556 shares during the period.

(Get Rating)

Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors, LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the Georgia. The fund invests into undervalued municipal securities and other related investments the income from which is exempt from regular federal and Georgia income taxes.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.