Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NKG) Announces $0.03 Monthly Dividend

Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NKG – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, January 3rd, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Friday, January 13th will be given a dividend of 0.027 per share by the asset manager on Wednesday, February 1st. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 12th.
Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund has increased its dividend by an average of 2.8% per year over the last three years.
Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund Trading Up 0.1 %
NYSE:NKG opened at $10.24 on Thursday. Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund has a 52 week low of $9.40 and a 52 week high of $13.86. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $10.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.36.
About Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund
Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors, LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the Georgia. The fund invests into undervalued municipal securities and other related investments the income from which is exempt from regular federal and Georgia income taxes.
