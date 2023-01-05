Nuveen Global High Income Fund to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.10 (NYSE:JGH)

Nuveen Global High Income Fund (NYSE:JGH – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, January 3rd, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Friday, January 13th will be given a dividend of 0.1035 per share on Wednesday, February 1st. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 12th.
Nuveen Global High Income Fund has raised its dividend payment by an average of 3.2% per year over the last three years.
Nuveen Global High Income Fund Price Performance
JGH opened at $11.63 on Thursday. Nuveen Global High Income Fund has a 52 week low of $10.44 and a 52 week high of $16.09. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.60.
About Nuveen Global High Income Fund
Nuveen Global High Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in U.S. high-yield bonds, non-U.S.
