Nuveen Global High Income Fund to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.10 (NYSE:JGH)

Nuveen Global High Income Fund (NYSE:JGH – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, January 3rd, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Friday, January 13th will be given a dividend of 0.1035 per share on Wednesday, February 1st. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 12th.

Nuveen Global High Income Fund has raised its dividend payment by an average of 3.2% per year over the last three years.

Nuveen Global High Income Fund Price Performance

JGH opened at $11.63 on Thursday. Nuveen Global High Income Fund has a 52 week low of $10.44 and a 52 week high of $16.09. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.60.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Nuveen Global High Income Fund

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Nuveen Global High Income Fund by 3.2% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 33,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $483,000 after buying an additional 1,047 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Nuveen Global High Income Fund by 12.6% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 17,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,000 after buying an additional 1,920 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Nuveen Global High Income Fund by 7.7% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 46,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $542,000 after buying an additional 3,332 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Nuveen Global High Income Fund by 11.2% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 326,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,655,000 after buying an additional 32,927 shares during the last quarter.

Nuveen Global High Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in U.S. high-yield bonds, non-U.S.

