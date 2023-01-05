Nuveen Intermediate Duration Municipal Term Fund (NID) To Go Ex-Dividend on January 12th

Nuveen Intermediate Duration Municipal Term Fund (NYSE:NID – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, January 3rd, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 13th will be given a dividend of 0.043 per share by the investment management company on Wednesday, February 1st. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 12th.
Nuveen Intermediate Duration Municipal Term Fund has increased its dividend by an average of 2.4% per year over the last three years.
Nuveen Intermediate Duration Municipal Term Fund Stock Performance
NYSE:NID opened at $13.24 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $12.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.02. Nuveen Intermediate Duration Municipal Term Fund has a fifty-two week low of $12.13 and a fifty-two week high of $14.94.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nuveen Intermediate Duration Municipal Term Fund
About Nuveen Intermediate Duration Municipal Term Fund
Nuveen Intermediate Duration Municipal Term Fund is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Asset Management, LLC and Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in municipal securities that are exempt from federal income taxes.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Nuveen Intermediate Duration Municipal Term Fund (NID)
- Keep These 3 Dividend Contenders on the 2023 Watch List
- 3 Energy Stock Winners With More in the Tank
- Can Amazon Lead Consumer Stocks To A Big Rally In 2023?
- GE HealthCare Technologies Soars As GE Legacy Business Plummets
- 3 Health Care Stocks Paying Reliable Dividends
Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen Intermediate Duration Municipal Term Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen Intermediate Duration Municipal Term Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.