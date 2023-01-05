Nuveen Intermediate Duration Municipal Term Fund (NID) To Go Ex-Dividend on January 12th

Nuveen Intermediate Duration Municipal Term Fund (NYSE:NID – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, January 3rd, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 13th will be given a dividend of 0.043 per share by the investment management company on Wednesday, February 1st. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 12th.

Nuveen Intermediate Duration Municipal Term Fund has increased its dividend by an average of 2.4% per year over the last three years.

Nuveen Intermediate Duration Municipal Term Fund Stock Performance

NYSE:NID opened at $13.24 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $12.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.02. Nuveen Intermediate Duration Municipal Term Fund has a fifty-two week low of $12.13 and a fifty-two week high of $14.94.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nuveen Intermediate Duration Municipal Term Fund

About Nuveen Intermediate Duration Municipal Term Fund

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Nuveen Intermediate Duration Municipal Term Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at about $399,000. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nuveen Intermediate Duration Municipal Term Fund during the 1st quarter worth approximately $467,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Nuveen Intermediate Duration Municipal Term Fund by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 75,812 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $938,000 after purchasing an additional 6,163 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Nuveen Intermediate Duration Municipal Term Fund during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,071,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Nuveen Intermediate Duration Municipal Term Fund by 56.1% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 85,879 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,062,000 after purchasing an additional 30,865 shares during the last quarter.

Nuveen Intermediate Duration Municipal Term Fund is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Asset Management, LLC and Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in municipal securities that are exempt from federal income taxes.

