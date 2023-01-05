Nuveen Intermediate Duration Quality Municipal Term Fund (NYSE:NIQ) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.03

Nuveen Intermediate Duration Quality Municipal Term Fund (NYSE:NIQ – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, January 3rd, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Friday, January 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.0295 per share on Wednesday, February 1st. This represents a $0.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 12th.

Nuveen Intermediate Duration Quality Municipal Term Fund has increased its dividend payment by an average of 4.3% per year over the last three years.

Get Nuveen Intermediate Duration Quality Municipal Term Fund alerts:

Nuveen Intermediate Duration Quality Municipal Term Fund Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of Nuveen Intermediate Duration Quality Municipal Term Fund stock opened at $12.57 on Thursday. Nuveen Intermediate Duration Quality Municipal Term Fund has a one year low of $11.88 and a one year high of $15.70. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.61.

Institutional Trading of Nuveen Intermediate Duration Quality Municipal Term Fund

Nuveen Intermediate Duration Quality Municipal Term Fund Company Profile

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NIQ. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Nuveen Intermediate Duration Quality Municipal Term Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,779,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its holdings in Nuveen Intermediate Duration Quality Municipal Term Fund by 85.7% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 84,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,149,000 after purchasing an additional 39,116 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Nuveen Intermediate Duration Quality Municipal Term Fund by 13.1% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 57,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $786,000 after purchasing an additional 6,708 shares in the last quarter.

(Get Rating)

Nuveen Intermediate Duration Quality Municipal Term Fund is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests into public fixed income markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies that are operating across diversified sectors.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen Intermediate Duration Quality Municipal Term Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen Intermediate Duration Quality Municipal Term Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.