Nuveen Minnesota Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NMS) Declares Dividend of $0.04

Nuveen Minnesota Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NMS – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Thursday, January 5th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Friday, January 13th will be given a dividend of 0.036 per share on Wednesday, February 1st. This represents a yield of 3.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 12th.

Nuveen Minnesota Quality Municipal Income Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 0.1% per year over the last three years.

Get Nuveen Minnesota Quality Municipal Income Fund alerts:

Nuveen Minnesota Quality Municipal Income Fund Stock Up 1.0 %

NMS opened at $11.56 on Thursday. Nuveen Minnesota Quality Municipal Income Fund has a 12 month low of $10.33 and a 12 month high of $15.93. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.15.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nuveen Minnesota Quality Municipal Income Fund

Nuveen Minnesota Quality Municipal Income Fund Company Profile

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Nuveen Minnesota Quality Municipal Income Fund stock. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in Nuveen Minnesota Quality Municipal Income Fund ( NYSE:NMS Get Rating ) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,000.

(Get Rating)

Nuveen Minnesota Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment grade municipal securities that are exempt from regular federal and Minnesota personal income taxes.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen Minnesota Quality Municipal Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen Minnesota Quality Municipal Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.