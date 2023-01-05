Nuveen Mortgage and Income Fund (NYSE:JLS) Declares Dividend of $0.12

Nuveen Mortgage and Income Fund (NYSE:JLS – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Thursday, January 5th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 13th will be given a dividend of 0.116 per share on Wednesday, February 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 8.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 12th.

Nuveen Mortgage and Income Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 8.0% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 2 years.

Nuveen Mortgage and Income Fund Stock Performance

NYSE JLS opened at $16.10 on Thursday. Nuveen Mortgage and Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $15.40 and a fifty-two week high of $21.40. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $16.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.34.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nuveen Mortgage and Income Fund

About Nuveen Mortgage and Income Fund

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Nuveen Mortgage and Income Fund in the 1st quarter valued at about $190,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Nuveen Mortgage and Income Fund by 17.7% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 23,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $428,000 after purchasing an additional 3,520 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Nuveen Mortgage and Income Fund by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 31,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $503,000 after purchasing an additional 2,440 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Nuveen Mortgage and Income Fund by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 69,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,277,000 after purchasing an additional 3,498 shares during the last quarter.

Nuveen Mortgage and Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC, Nuveen Asset Management, LLC, and Wellington Management Company LLP. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in undervalued mortgage-backed securities consisting primarily of non-agency residential mortgage-backed securities and commercial mortgage-backed securities with a favorable total return potential.

