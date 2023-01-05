Nuveen Mortgage and Income Fund (NYSE:JLS) Declares Dividend of $0.12

Nuveen Mortgage and Income Fund (NYSE:JLS – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Thursday, January 5th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 13th will be given a dividend of 0.116 per share on Wednesday, February 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 8.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 12th.
Nuveen Mortgage and Income Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 8.0% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 2 years.
Nuveen Mortgage and Income Fund Stock Performance
NYSE JLS opened at $16.10 on Thursday. Nuveen Mortgage and Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $15.40 and a fifty-two week high of $21.40. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $16.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.34.
About Nuveen Mortgage and Income Fund
Nuveen Mortgage and Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC, Nuveen Asset Management, LLC, and Wellington Management Company LLP. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in undervalued mortgage-backed securities consisting primarily of non-agency residential mortgage-backed securities and commercial mortgage-backed securities with a favorable total return potential.
