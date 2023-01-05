Nuveen Municipal Credit Opportunities Fund (NYSE:NMCO) Declares $0.05 Monthly Dividend

Nuveen Municipal Credit Opportunities Fund (NYSE:NMCO – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, January 3rd, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 13th will be given a dividend of 0.0525 per share on Wednesday, February 1st. This represents a $0.63 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 12th.

Nuveen Municipal Credit Opportunities Fund Trading Up 1.0 %

NMCO opened at $11.24 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $11.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.94. Nuveen Municipal Credit Opportunities Fund has a twelve month low of $10.21 and a twelve month high of $15.63.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nuveen Municipal Credit Opportunities Fund

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nuveen Municipal Credit Opportunities Fund during the third quarter worth $109,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nuveen Municipal Credit Opportunities Fund during the second quarter worth $196,000. Creative Planning acquired a new stake in shares of Nuveen Municipal Credit Opportunities Fund during the second quarter worth $226,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nuveen Municipal Credit Opportunities Fund during the second quarter worth $328,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Nuveen Municipal Credit Opportunities Fund during the first quarter worth $370,000.

Nuveen Municipal Credit Opportunities Fund Company Profile

Nuveen Municipal Credit Opportunities Fund (NMCO) seeks to provide a high level of current income exempt from regular U.S. federal income tax and secondarily, total return. The Fund invests primarily in high yielding, low- to medium-quality municipal securities that, at the time of investment, are rated Baa/BBB or lower or, if unrated, are judged by the portfolio managers to be of comparable quality.

