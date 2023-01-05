Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc. Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.03 (NYSE:NUV)

Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NUV – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, January 3rd, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Friday, January 13th will be given a dividend of 0.028 per share by the closed-end fund on Wednesday, February 1st. This represents a $0.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.79%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 12th.
Nuveen Municipal Value Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 3.3% per year over the last three years.
Nuveen Municipal Value Fund Price Performance
NYSE:NUV opened at $8.86 on Thursday. Nuveen Municipal Value Fund has a fifty-two week low of $8.25 and a fifty-two week high of $10.32. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.76.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nuveen Municipal Value Fund
Nuveen Municipal Value Fund Company Profile
Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund also invests some portion of its portfolio in derivative instruments.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Nuveen Municipal Value Fund (NUV)
- Tesla’s Road to Recovery is a Long, Promising One
- GameStop Stock Worth Considering for Another Run in 2023?
- Can Amazon Lead Consumer Stocks To A Big Rally In 2023?
- GE HealthCare Technologies Soars As GE Legacy Business Plummets
- 3 Energy Stock Winners With More in the Tank
Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen Municipal Value Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen Municipal Value Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.