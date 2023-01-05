Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc. Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.03 (NYSE:NUV)

Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NUV – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, January 3rd, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Friday, January 13th will be given a dividend of 0.028 per share by the closed-end fund on Wednesday, February 1st. This represents a $0.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.79%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 12th.

Nuveen Municipal Value Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 3.3% per year over the last three years.

NYSE:NUV opened at $8.86 on Thursday. Nuveen Municipal Value Fund has a fifty-two week low of $8.25 and a fifty-two week high of $10.32. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.76.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of NUV. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund by 15.3% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,386,917 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $32,447,000 after buying an additional 450,637 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Nuveen Municipal Value Fund by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 783,921 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $7,000,000 after purchasing an additional 56,520 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund by 9.6% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 295,613 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $2,833,000 after purchasing an additional 26,011 shares during the period. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund by 14.3% during the first quarter. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. now owns 191,130 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $1,832,000 after purchasing an additional 23,876 shares during the period. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its holdings in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund by 175.1% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 175,525 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $1,682,000 after purchasing an additional 111,717 shares in the last quarter. 17.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund also invests some portion of its portfolio in derivative instruments.

