Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NXJ) Announces $0.03 Monthly Dividend

Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NXJ – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, January 3rd, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 13th will be given a dividend of 0.0325 per share on Wednesday, February 1st. This represents a $0.39 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 12th.

Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 2.2% per year over the last three years.

Get Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund alerts:

Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund Price Performance

Shares of NXJ opened at $11.54 on Thursday. Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund has a 12-month low of $10.52 and a 12-month high of $15.35. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $11.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.83.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund

About Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund by 13.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 381,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,111,000 after buying an additional 44,973 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund by 187.0% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 63,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $854,000 after purchasing an additional 41,597 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at $260,000. Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund during the 1st quarter worth about $265,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund in the 1st quarter valued at about $281,000.

(Get Rating)

Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of New Jersey. The fund invests in undervalued municipal securities and other related investments that are, exempt from regular federal and New Jersey income taxes that are rated Baa or BBB or better.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.