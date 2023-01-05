Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NXJ) Announces $0.03 Monthly Dividend

Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NXJ – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, January 3rd, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 13th will be given a dividend of 0.0325 per share on Wednesday, February 1st. This represents a $0.39 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 12th.
Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 2.2% per year over the last three years.
Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund Price Performance
Shares of NXJ opened at $11.54 on Thursday. Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund has a 12-month low of $10.52 and a 12-month high of $15.35. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $11.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.83.
About Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund
Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of New Jersey. The fund invests in undervalued municipal securities and other related investments that are, exempt from regular federal and New Jersey income taxes that are rated Baa or BBB or better.
