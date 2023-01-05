Nuveen Preferred and Income Fund (NYSE:JPT) Declares $0.11 Monthly Dividend

Nuveen Preferred and Income Fund (NYSE:JPT – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, January 3rd, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 13th will be given a dividend of 0.107 per share on Wednesday, February 1st. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 12th.
Nuveen Preferred and Income Fund Stock Performance
JPT opened at $18.17 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $18.00 and a 200-day moving average of $18.60. Nuveen Preferred and Income Fund has a 52 week low of $16.48 and a 52 week high of $24.51.
Nuveen Preferred and Income Fund Company Profile
