Nuveen Preferred and Income Fund (NYSE:JPT) Declares $0.11 Monthly Dividend

Nuveen Preferred and Income Fund (NYSE:JPT – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, January 3rd, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 13th will be given a dividend of 0.107 per share on Wednesday, February 1st. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 12th.

Nuveen Preferred and Income Fund Stock Performance

JPT opened at $18.17 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $18.00 and a 200-day moving average of $18.60. Nuveen Preferred and Income Fund has a 52 week low of $16.48 and a 52 week high of $24.51.

Nuveen Preferred and Income Fund Company Profile

Nuveen Preferred and Income 2022 Term Fund provides access to both the exchange-traded and over-the-counter preferred securities markets, seeking to capitalize on price discrepancies that may occur between these two markets. The Fund also has the flexibility to opportunistically invest in preferred securities with various coupon structures including fixed-to-floating structures, which may help reduce interest rate risk and enhance performance in a rising rate environment.

